Mother and baby rescued, 5 injured in Indiana apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIFFITH, In. — Five people were injured, one seriously, in an apartment fire in Northwest Indiana.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday while most residents were sleeping at the Park West apartment complex, at 1108 Reyome Drive, in Griffith.

Police arrived first to the scene and immediately rescued a mother and her baby from the top floor. Firefighters then rescued four other residents from balconies.

Dozens of others were able to safely escape the fire.

Two officers and four residents were treated and released.

One man, who apparently was in or near the apartment unit most damaged by the fire, was transported to Munster Community Hospital. No word yet on his condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown.