Otto Porter Jr. will be out of the Bulls’ lineup longer with bone bruise on his left foot

CHICAGO – One of the keys to making the third year of the Bulls’ rebuild a success was to have the contributions of their biggest trade deadline acquisition from last season.

But just as it did at the end of the 2018-2019 campaign, injuries have once again crept up for Otto Porter Jr. and have limited his ability to contribute to this year’s squad. A lingering foot injury has kept him out of the lineup the past week-and-a-half, and the Bulls will have to wait till December at the least to get him back.

OFFICIAL: Otto Porter Jr. underwent a repeat MRI on Tuesday of his left foot which revealed bone bruising not apparent on his original MRI and consistent with his ongoing symptoms. He will continue his current course of treatment and be reassessed in two weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 20, 2019

On Wednesday, the team revealed that a second MRI on Porter’s injured foot showed bone bruising that wasn’t there on the first test and it will keep him out of the lineup next two weeks until his next evaluation.

It’s a blow to a Bulls’ team that’s struggled to a 4-10 record so far this season and will now have to deal without their starting forward for a little longer.

Acquired in the deal with the Wizards that sent Bobby Porits and Jabari Parker to Washington in February, Porter has played in nine games this season, averaging 11.2 points on 41.7 percent shooting from the floor. He last played on November 6th against Atlanta when he scored 13 points but was on the floor for just 12 minutes as the foot injury crept up.

Porter also missed the majority of the final month of last season as he dealt with a shoulder strain, playing in his final game for the Bulls on March 17th. In 15 games, the forward scored 17.5 points a game while shooting 48.3 percent from the floor.