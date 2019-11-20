Scott Merkin looks ahead to the White Sox offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In the minds of the team, the front office, and a majority of the fan base, the rebuilding time is over for the White Sox.

With a host of prospects getting their time to develop in the minor then the majors, many expect the team to make their first legitimate postseason push since the current rebuild began late in 2016. But to bring things together, the White Sox will have to make a few splashes in free agency this offseason to bolster the young core that's in place for the franchise.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com discussed the upcoming offseason on Sports Feed Wednesday on our annual baseball show. You can watch his full discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman by clicking on the video above or below.