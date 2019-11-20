Woman, 22, found dead after argument with boyfriend on South Side, police say

Posted 7:29 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45AM, November 20, 2019

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was found dead after an argument with her boyfriend on the South Side.

The body of Keishianta Coleman was found around 10 p.m. Tuesday in a bedroom of a home in the 10200 block of South Morgan Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Coleman suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend before her body was discovered.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause of death.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.

