CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was killed Thursday after he was struck by a car on Chicago’s South Side.

The boy has been identified as Trayvion D. West.

Police said Trayvion was crossing the street in the 8300 block of South Exchange Street around 6:30 p.m. A 52-year-old driver was traveling westbound on 83rd Street when his vehicle struck the boy.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene, police said.

Police are investigating.