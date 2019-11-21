5 Chicago police officers injured in West Side crash

Posted 11:11 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, November 21, 2019
Data pix.

CHICAGO — Five Chicago police officers were injured in a crash on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said two police vehicles were responding to a call and collided with each other at Francisco Avenue and Jackson Boulevard. One was a squad car, and one was an unmarked police vehicle.

Two of the officers were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition. The other three officers were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.