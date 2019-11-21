5 Chicago police officers injured in West Side crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Five Chicago police officers were injured in a crash on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said two police vehicles were responding to a call and collided with each other at Francisco Avenue and Jackson Boulevard. One was a squad car, and one was an unmarked police vehicle.

Two of the officers were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition. The other three officers were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

No other information was available.