Bulls pay tribute to the recently retired Luol Deng on Wednesday

CHICAGO – As the Bulls continue a slow rebuilding process and continues to struggle at the start of the 2019-2020 season, many fans are looking back fondly at the good old days for some enjoyment.

Yes, they can always reflect on the 1990s dynasty with Michael Jordan and the six championships, but the beginning of this decade was a special time for the franchise as well. Led by Derrick Rose, the Bulls were at the top of the NBA and reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011.

The run failed to produce a championship, leaving some regret, but many of the players remain favorites of fans even after their playing days in Chicago have come to an end.

Luol Deng is one of them and he recently decided to retire by signing a one-day contract with the Bulls to leave the game as a member of the franchise. On Wednesday night, the Bulls got the chance to honor him.

Deng was recognized during the Bulls’ game with the Pistons on Wednesday night at the United Center as a team played a video during a first half timeout.

The forward was greeted with a loud ovation from the crowd along with a group of former players in a suite with him, including Ben Gordon, Joakim Noah, and Nazr Mohammed.

Deng X Rose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bbQl6hZZbD — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 21, 2019

Rose was playing for the opposing Pistons on this night, but he made sure to take some time to meet with Deng on this tribute night once the contest was over.

All of the players gathered after to join Deng in the celebration, and it was a strong one for those players and the fans to celebrate. A reliable part of a great Bulls’ era, the forward played ten years with the team, averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Deng spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing in 22 games before deciding to retire.