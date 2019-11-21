Chicago officer, 15-year-old bystander recovering after shootout on Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and a teenage bystander are recovering after being shot in a harrowing chain of events linked to a robbery at a Des Plaines Bank of America Tuesday night.

Police said the 46-year-old officer is now in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery, despite being shot in the head. The 15-year-old boy, who is a student at Lane Tech High School, is in stable condition and recovering at Lurie Children's Hospital.

After apprehending one of the bank robbers who fled on foot, Des Plaines police chased a second suspect to the city's Northwest Side — where the offender shot a Chicago officer who was in his squad car.

The suspect then crashed a stolen white four-door vehicle, exited and ran inside UpBeat Music and Arts near the 4200 block of Irving Park Road, where he was fatally shot by a Des Plaines police officer. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Christopher Willis.

On Wednesday, First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said the teen, who was a student intern at the music store, was most likely shot by the Des Plaines police officer as he was "neutralizing the offender."

No charges have been announced yet.