Naperville hosts anti-hate forum after student charged with hate crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A student at Naperville Central High School is charged with felony hate crime after allegedly posting a racist ad to Craigslist.

A 14-year-old student is accused of posting a picture of a black student on Craigslist, with the caption “Slave For Sale” followed by a racial slur.

Community members came together Thursday morning for an anti-hate forum.

"I had a discussion with my 10-year-old and all she could do was cry," said Latasha Stovall who attended the forum. She said the incident, and others, have taken a toll on on everyone.

"It's very disturbing, I never thought I'd have to have these conversations with my daughter with my children."

Nearly 100 people attended the forum that took on topics of race and implicit bias.

"I haven’t experienced a lot of bias in my life but just want to make sure that moving forward i’m not only not racist but also doing everything i can to help those who are experiencing racism," said Hailey Lottig.

The hate crime charges against the student were discussed. Superintendent Dan Bridges attended the forum.

"Hatred and racism have really showed its face in recent days so its really important right now for us to listen to our community about the experiences they have in our school and throughout out community," he said.

The incident at the school comes weeks after a racist incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville, where a waiter asked a group to change tables because a patron didn't want to sit next to black people.

The restaurant fired two employees involved.

Attendees at the anti-hate forum said they're glad the community is addressing it.

"I am very ecstatic and elated that our community is involved and that we are having these conversations and that actions are being taken to correct the things that are happening," said Stovall.

Those who couldn't attend the Thursday morning forum have a chance to attend a second one scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Naperville North High School commons.