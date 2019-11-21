Suspected shoplifter dies while in custody of Jewel-Osco security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A suspected shoplifter was stopped by security at a Jewel-Osco store, but he was dead before police officers arrived.

This happened at the store at 3500 North Broadway Wednesday night.

Security stopped a man after seeing him putting non-food merchandise in a bag. According to the police report, the suspect became combative, which is why store security put him in handcuffs and took him to a room in the back.

Store personnel called 19th District police. When officers arrived, they found the 55-year-old man unconscious.

Patrol officers performed CPR as he was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner is expected to perform an autopsy Thursday.