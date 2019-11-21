White Sox sign catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million contract

CHICAGO – One of the biggest questions that many had for the White Sox once the 2019 season came to an end was whether the team was ready to go out and spend money in free agency to make a run at the playoffs in 2020.

On Thursday, the team gave one of their first answers to that question.

OFFICIAL: The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a four-year, $73-million contract with free agent All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal (@YazmanianDVL08). Under terms of the agreement, Grandal will receive $18.25 million per year from 2020-2023. pic.twitter.com/dczzZo8UTE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 21, 2019

In an early major move in free agency, the White Sox signed All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million contract. He’ll receive $18.25 million from 2020-2023.

Grandal spent the 2019 season with the Milwaukee Brewers and was a National League All-Star as he helped the team to a second-consecutive postseason appearance. He had a .246/.380/.486 slash line with 28 homers and 77 RBI in his eighth year in the major leagues.

Behind the plate, Grandal had a fielding percentage of .993 with just eight errors in 137 games. He also threw out 27 percent of the runners trying to steal against him, one percentage point above the league average.

The catcher made his major league debut with the Padres in 2012 and played three seasons in San Diego before joining the Dodgers. During his four years in Los Angeles, Grasmani was an All-Star in 2015 and helped the team to World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018.