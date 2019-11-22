× Aurora man practicing with bow and arrow arrested after striking neighbor

AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora man was arrested Wednesday after he accidentally struck his neighbor while practicing shooting hunting arrows.

At around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Timber Hill Lane on the report of a man shot with an arrow.

Upon arrival, a man said he was outside painting in front of his residence when he looked down and saw an arrow protruding from his leg.

25-year-old Daniel Smorczewski told police he was in his backyard using a bow and arrow to practice shooting at a fake deer target. He then told officers that one of the arrows missed and he lost track of it.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Smorczewski was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, which is a Class A misdemeanor.