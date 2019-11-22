Missing Indiana woman found dead inside abandoned school in Gary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, In. — A homicide investigation is underway in Gary, Indiana after a woman was found dead inside an abandoned school.

The woman has been identified as Adriana Saucedo, 27, of Portage, Indiana. Police said she has been shot.

Saucedo disappeared Tuesday night with a man she met on Facebook. Police said he was taking her to buy marijuana.

She was last seen getting into a dark-colored sedan outside her home in the 6200 block of Kathryn Court.

Police were called to the abandoned Horace S. Norton Elementary School, at 1356 Harrison Blvd, around 6 p.m. Thursday where they discovered her body in the school's gym.

Saucedo worked as a medical assistant in Valparaiso.

Portage police have not confirmed whether they have any suspects in custody.

