Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in Andersonville

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Andersonville.

Police responded to reports of a car fire around 12:48 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Farragut Avenue, and found the body of a woman in the back seat.

The car is a silver Nissan Sentra that may have had California plates.

The woman's identity is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if her cause of death is related to the fire.

The forensic unit and Area North detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.