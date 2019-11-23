UIC student reported missing found dead in parking garage; investigation underway

CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after a UIC student was found dead Saturday morning in a parking garage on campus.

At around 11:15 a.m., UIC police located an unresponsive female student who was reported missing by her family in the Halsted Street Parking Garage, located in the 700 block of West Taylor Street.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the student to be deceased.

UIC police are working with city, state and federal agencies on the death investigation. Police have not said if there were any signs of trauma to her body.

Body of female UIC student who had been reported missing by family found in car in campus parking garage. Police now looking through nearby garbage bins @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/MI86kpqQPx — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) November 23, 2019

Students and employees parked inside the garage had to be questioned by police and escorted to their vehicles before leaving.

“It’s a little scary. Because we all use this parking lot if it is something that can happen,” a student told us. “I hope they find who did it and what happened.”

Anyone with information should call 312-996-2830.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.