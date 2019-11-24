× CTA holiday trains, bus will start running this week

CHICAGO —‘Tis the season for the beloved Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet to roll through Chicago neighborhoods, spreading cheer to CTA customers of all ages!

The Chicago Transit Authority’s holiday train will soon roll into service. The six-car train decorated with holiday scenes, lights and LED displays will begin service Friday, Nov. 29 on all CTA lines. Santa and his reindeer will ride along and greet children and their families.

Saturday riders will get to see a similarly decorated Elves’ Workshop Train that will run behind the holiday train.

Santa will be riding the bus, too.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Allstate CTA Holiday Bus will operate on 15 different bus routes throughout Chicago during the holiday season.

The bus exterior features Ralphie the Reindeer with his bright green nose. The interior features artwork created by students at Perkins Bass Elementary School in Chicago.

The holiday bus debuted at the weekend’s Magnificent Mile Festival of Lights Parade.

Full schedules and more information is available on the CTA website: transitchicago.com/holiday