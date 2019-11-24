Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on the Bears’ win over the Giants on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sports Feed's in-studio guest on Sunday night was right in many ways with his main statement on the show: You had to remember that the Bears did beat the Giants at Soldier Field.

That's because there were so many things that were concerning over the course of 60 minutes that they somewhat overshadowed the 19-14 triumph over New York to get the team to 5-6 on the season. From the offense to even some aspects of the defense, there wasn't much there to convince you that a turnaround in the final five games is on the way.

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio discusses a lot about that during his two segments on Sports Feed on Sunday with Josh Frydman as the team now looks ahead to a Thanksgiving Day game with the Lions. To watch his discussion on the show, click on the video above or below.