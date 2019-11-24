Police: Former Lincoln Way Central athletic secretary allegedly stole over $30,000

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A former athletic secretary at Lincoln Way Central High School was arrested on suspicion of stealing over $30,000.

Melissa McGrath, 51, of Manhattan, was arrested on eleven counts of financial crimes after an investigation began in August.

Detectives were called to the school on Aug. 6 and spoke with administrators regarding suspicious activity in the accounting books.

The administration told police they conducted an internal investigation and believed McGrath ran two sets of financial books in order to take money from the Boosters Club.

McGrath resigned from her position back in June, according to a source.

Over the next few months, detectives conducted an investigation and found over $30,000 in Booster funds to be missing from August of 2017 through April of 2019.

It was determined that McGrath created her own Booster account spreadsheet that she would present to the Athletic Boosters and a second official accounting report that she would submit to the school district.

Authorities determined that several submitted reports contained forged signatures of Athletic Club Board Members.

A parent with children in the district, Elizabeth Burghard is part of a watchdog group representing parents fed up with what she describes as financial games played in the district.

“School code and law needs to be re-written in order to represent the taxpayers, and most importantly, the children it should be focusing on,” Burghard said.

McGrath was taken into custody on a $200,000 bond.