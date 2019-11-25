Girl, 15, fatally shot in Aurora home identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — A teenage girl was shot to death inside a home on Aurora's near west side over the weekend.

Jasmine Noble, 15, was found dead early Sunday morning in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear.

Neighbors said it sounded there was a party in the house on Saturday night, with dozens of people in and out. One neighbor said she heard a single gunshot after midnight.

When police arrived, they found Noble shot and killed inside.

"Right now this an active investigation with suspicious circumstances. Detectives have been working around the clock to determine what exactly happened," said Aurora PD Media Relations Coordinator Paris Lewbel.

Noble was a student at the East Aurora Extension Campus.

The school district released a statement that said, in part: "Student support team personnel will be available at both the Extension Campus as well as East High, to assist students and staff personally touched by this news. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jasmine's family, friends, and all those who loved her."

The Aurora Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.