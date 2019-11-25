Jason Patt discusses more Bulls’ drama on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What would the Bulls be this decade without a little healthy drama?

From injuries to player/coach issues to poor play, all have made up the last few years for the franchise that continues to sputter early in their third year of their rebuild.

This time, it's Jim Boylen's benching of Zach LaVine early in the loss to the Heat due to poor defense. It caused some friction and maybe motivated the guard to a historic 13 three-pointer, 49-point performance in a thrilling win over the Hornets on Saturday.

All of this provides a new chapter for this team's story so far in the 2019-2020 season as they face the Blazers Monday night at the United Center with a 6-11 record.

Jason Patt of Clutch Points and Blog-A-Bull talked about this most recent drama on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton on Monday evening. You can watch their full Bulls' discussion in the video above or below.