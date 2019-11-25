Man, 37, injured in shooting outside school on West Side

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was shot outside a school on the city’s West Side.

Police said the man was driving in the 5600 block of West Washington Blvd in South Austin, when his vehicle collided with two others.

As the man exited his vehicle, someone in one of the other vehicles fired shots.

The man was shot in the arm, and he ran into a nearby school for assistance.

He was eventually transported to Loyola Medical Center in good condition.

The school was put on temporary lockdown as a precaution.

No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.