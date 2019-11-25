Zach Pearson talks about a busy week for the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Usually there are a few days for the storyline of a game to continue before the preparations begin. But this week is much different.

With the Bears taking part in the annual Thanksgiving morning game in Detroit, there are only a couple of days for the team to get ready for the Lions. It makes for a condensed preparation for a game that Matt Nagy's team has got to win if they want to salvage anything from the 2019 season.

