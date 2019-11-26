Gas leak sparks fire on South Side

CHICAGO — Firefighters battled a fire on the city’s South Side that was caused by a gas leak.

Crews were on the scene on the 8900 block of South Marshfield Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Sources said a contractor hit a pressure line and that may have caused the leak.

No injuries have been reported.

At least 60 customers were affected in the area due to the gas shut down. People’s Gas is working to repair the line and restart services, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Residents should expect service to be off for a few hours.