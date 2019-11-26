Man charged in murder, sexual assault of UIC student to appear in court Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The man charged in the murder of a UIC student will appear in court Tuesday.

Donald Thurman, 26, has been charged with first degree murder and criminal sexual assault. Police said Thurman confessed to killing 19-year-old Ruth George.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, George, of Berwyn, was strangled, labeling her death as a homicide.

UIC police found her unresponsive in the backseat of her vehicle that was parked inside the campus parking garage around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives said they used security cameras to track Thurman's path to the Blue Line after the murder.

George's mother released the following statement Tuesday morning: