Men lured by dating apps, only to get robbed in Woodlawn: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents after a string of robberies that may be linked to the use of dating sites.

Police said four men were lured to a location from a dating site.

All the victims, men in their 20s, came to meet someone on the 6200 block of South Rhodes in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Two of the robberies happened just two hours apart in the early morning hours of Oct. 25.

The next robbery happened on the afternoon of Nov. 13.

The most recent one was last Nov. 23 around 11 p.m.

All of the victims lost phones and other personal property. In one case, the victim's car was stolen.

The robbers are described to be three men and a woman.

No arrests have been made, and police haven not provided a detailed description of the offenders.