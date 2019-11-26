Paul M. Banks talks college football and the Chicago Fire FC on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The last time he was on Sports Feed, he had a pretty good prediction for something that was about to happen in the Big Ten.

Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net told Jarrett Payton that Minnesota was his sleeper team, and the Gophers have come through over the past few months, racing to a 10-1 record with a shot at the Big Ten Championship.

He discussed that along with Illinois, Northwestern and a few national college football teams on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett on the show. He also discussed the rebranding the Chicago Fire underwent this past week as they changed their name along with their look

To watch Paul's segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below. To learn more about Paul's book "No, I Cant' Get You Free Tickets," click here.