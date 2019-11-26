Ricky O’Donnell talks about the poor start to the Bulls’ season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - When it comes to the Bulls, as those who've watched him on previous appearances on the show, Ricky O'Donnell holds nothing back when it comes to the team.

When the SB Nation writer and editor believes that they're doing something wrong, he's not afraid to say it, especially when it comes to the front office. So after the team's poor start to the season and a few moments of drama, Ricky wasn't holding back in his assessment of the team on Sports Feed on Tuesday evening.

He was quite frank about the Bulls in his two segments of discussion with Jarrett Payton, and you can watch that full discussion in the video above or below.

