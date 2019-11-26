Shootouts aside, Robin Lehner doing all he can to help the Blackhawks in net

CHICAGO – On Saturday night, he did his job like he has most of the time early in the 2019-2020 season.

Robin Lehner once again faced a barrage of shots from his opponent and stopped all but one of them to keep his team in the game. Yet the goalie and those around the Blackhawks had a disappointing finish, with the Stars winning in a shootout.

It’s not the goalie’s specialty, and because of it, he had a little bit of fun on social media Sunday, asking for advice on how to fix his technique in the shootout period. He’s lost other one-on-one session he took part in back on October 22nd against Vegas and was just 1-3 in shootouts with the Islanders last season.

All the experts in the media on what my new shootout strategy should be:) I’m all ears. The shootout is not hockey so I gotta learn this sport somehow and hopefully one of the experts can help me as all my goalie coaches haven’t been able to yet. Sabres fans would love to hear — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) November 24, 2019

That got a healthy amount of responses along with a good amount of the attention over the past couple of days as many people sent Lehner their thoughts on what to do about his shootout woes.

Thanks for all the advice folks:) I’ll be sure I’ll give you guys credit if I manage to win one in the future. God bless and good night! — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) November 25, 2019

But the issues in that one period shouldn’t overshadow what Lehner has done in his first season with the Blackhawks, one in which he’s giving his very best in regulation and overtime to keep the team competitive.

In his 13 games this season, Lehner is leading the NHL in save percentage as he’s stopped 93.8 percent of those shots put on goal this season. He’s faced a bunch of them – 464 shots so far this season – which comes out to an average of 35.6 per game. Lehner sports a record of 5-4-3 with a 2.38 goals against average, but his performance under a lot of fire from opposing teams has kept both stats from being worse.

So the shootouts, while a fun social media storyline, don’t really tell the tale of a goalie doing what he can to help the Blackhawks so far in the 2019-2020 season.