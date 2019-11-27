Bears won’t have three offensive starters against the Lions Thanksgiving day

LAKE FOREST – Short weeks mean a lot of different things for teams, and one of them is little recovery time from injuries.

The Bears are finding that out as they prepare for a Thanksgiving day game against the Lions in Detroit. With little time to recover from ailments, the team will be without three of their starters on offense for Thursday’s contest against the Lions.

In addition, the following players will not travel with the team to Detroit:

TE Ben Braunecker

WR Taylor Gabriel

OL Bobby Massie

DB Sherrick McManis

TE Adam Shaheen https://t.co/HQPW71wduz — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 27, 2019

Offensive right tackle Bobby Massie, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, and tight end Ben Braunecker will all miss the game at Ford Field and will not travel with the Bears. They’ll be joined by defensive back Sherrick McManis (groin) and tight end Adam Shaheen (foot). Danny Trevathan won’t travel either, but his absence was expected as he deals with a serious elbow injury.

Losing three starters isn’t a good thing for a struggling Bears’ offense, especially at the depleted tight end position. Braunecker, who suffered a concussion in the win over the Giants Sunday, was already filling in with both Shaheen and Trey Burton out, but now playing time will be split between JP Holtz (the likely starter) along with rookie Jesper Horsted.

Massie’s ankle injury will cost him a game for the second time this season, having missed the match-up against the Redskins in Week 3 due to vertigo. Cornelius Lucas, who filled in for the starter when he was a late scratch against Washington, likely gets the start with rookie Alex Bars backing him up.

Gabriel will miss this game as he deals with his second concussion of the season. He suffered one in Week 3 against the Redskins and kept him out for the next two games, returning after the bye week to face the Saints on October 20th. Javon Wims figures to get more snaps with Gabriel out and it could open up a shot for rookie Riley Ridley to be active for the game.