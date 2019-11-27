CHICAGO – Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban goes into effect Sunday at midnight, affecting 107 miles of main city roads.

Even if there is no snow on the ground, vehicles cannot be parked on restricted curb lanes between 3 and 7 a.m. until April 1.

The annual winter parking ban helps ensure roadways remain clear for salt spreading plows during winter storms, according to the city’s Streets and Sanitation department.

Snow built up next to parked vehicles can impede the flow of traffic and cause dangerous road conditions, the department said.

Drivers violating the ban face a minimum $150 towing fee, $60 ticket and $20 daily storage fee.

The city plans to launch a map of affected streets on its website.