Gabe Salgado talks Bears and college football on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It will be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for local football fans, starting on the holiday itself.

The Bears will try to keep any hopes of a postseason going (and they're slim) as they face the Lions Thursday morning at Ford Field. They'll have a great chance to do so with Detroit having to go with third-string quarterback David Blough due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Illinois and Northwestern meet in Champaign going opposite directions this season as the Illini look forward to a bowl and the Wildcats finish a disappointing season.

Gabe Salgado of The Rewind Sports 60 joined Jarrett Payton on Wednesday's Sports Feed to discuss the Bears & College Football before the holiday weekend. You can watch his full segments in the video above or below.