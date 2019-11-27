Gabe Salgado talks Bears and college football on Sports Feed

Posted 8:49 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01PM, November 27, 2019
Data pix.

CHICAGO - It will be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for local football fans, starting on the holiday itself.

The Bears will try to keep any hopes of a postseason going (and they're slim) as they face the Lions Thursday morning at Ford Field. They'll have a great chance to do so with Detroit having to go with third-string quarterback David Blough due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Illinois and Northwestern meet in Champaign going opposite directions this season as the Illini look forward to a bowl and the Wildcats finish a disappointing season.

Gabe Salgado of The Rewind Sports 60 joined Jarrett Payton on Wednesday's Sports Feed to discuss the Bears & College Football before the holiday weekend. You can watch his full segments in the video above or below.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.