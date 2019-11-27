No bail for man charged in murder of Chicago woman missing since March

November 27, 2019

Chaunti Bryla (left) and Marvin Bailey

CHICAGO — A judge denied bond for a 34-year-old man accused of killing a missing mother from Chicago’s South Side.

Marvin Bailey appeared in court Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 43-year-old Chaunti Bryla, who disappeared from her home at 85th and Bennett back in March.

Police later said they suspected foul play after a Lyft driver told them he picked up two men with a large blue container from a South Shore home just days after Bryla disappeared, and drove them to a hotel in Calumet Park.

Police found a container there and tested it for DNA. Results were not released, but police say they arrested Bailey at 87th and Marshfield Monday, based in part on forensic evidence.

