14-year-old girl shot, critical after prearranged meeting in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after a prearranged meeting to buy something in Little Village.

At around 5:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 14-year-old girl approached a female on the sidewalk after she had arranged to purchase an item from her. The girl was then shot in the chest.

The female suspect returned to a white sedan and reportedly fled in an unknown direction.

Chicago fire transported the girl to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A pellet gun was recovered near the scene. It’s unknown if it was used in the shooting at this time.

No suspects are in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.