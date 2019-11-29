Man, 18, shot in leg in possible case of mistaken identity: police

Posted 7:33 AM, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50AM, November 29, 2019
Data pix.

CHICAGO — What may have been a case of mistaken identity ended in a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman approached a car at 76th and May, at about 9 p.m. Thursday, expecting to find a family member inside. Instead, it was a stranger.

The stranger was a 22-year-old man. Apparently startled, he got out of the car and shot the 18-year-old in the leg. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

The 22-year-old is licensed to carry a gun, but police arrested him.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.