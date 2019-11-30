Man dead after fire breaks out in East Chatham apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One man was killed after a fire broke out at an apartment building in East Chatham.

Fire officials said they responded to a call just before 3 a.m. Saturday to an apartment building on 83rd Street and Drexel Avenue. The fire started on the second floor of the four-story building, but it is unknown how the fire started.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man in his 50s in critical condition. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A woman who lived in the building was one of the people who was able to escape.

"I was sitting up in my bed playing my game and Iheard this smoke alarm going off," she said. "I thought it was in the kitchen, so I told my husband, 'Your smoke alarm is going of.' He ran and he said the building is on fire and we ran to the door and the whole hallway was engulfed in flames."

Officials have not yet released the name of the man killed in the fire, pending notification of family.