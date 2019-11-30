Man in viral takedown video charged with aggravated battery of officer

CHICAGO — The man who was slammed by a Chicago police officer in a viral video has been charged with aggravated battery of an officer.

Bernard Kersh, 29, of Chicago, is facing four charges after the incident.

Police said just before 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Kersh was stopped by officers for drinking alcohol on the public way.

Kersh became verbally abusive to officer and then spat on and threatening one of the officers, police said.

Chicago police went on to say Kersh resisted several times before the officer was finally able to place him into custody.

A viral video showed an officer bodyslam Kersh into the pavement. His mother said Kersh has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and she was on the phone with him as officers approached.

“I’m looking at this video and I see my son laying on the ground lifeless,” Keshia Johnson said. “And I didn’t know if he was alive or not.”

The mayor took to twitter to call the video “very disturbing.” Witnesses to the incident said similar things.

“He slammed and picked him up and ‘pow’ on the concrete,” a witness said. “He hit his head very hard.”

The officer who slammed Kersh has been relieved of his police powers, pending a review.

In addition to a felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, Kersh was charged with two misdemeanors of resisting arrest and assault. He was also charged with drinking alcohol on the public way.

A CPD spokesperson said the department is not aware of any bodycam footage of the incident. Kersh is due in central bond court tomorrow.