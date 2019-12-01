Body of teen found in Gary alley identified as 14-year-old girl missing from Chicago

Posted 1:00 PM, December 1, 2019, by

GARY, Ind. — Authorities have identified the teenage girl found dead in a northwest Indiana alley and say she’d been reported missing by officials of a Chicago shelter.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the girl has been identified as 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt of Chicago.

“We are actively pursuing several leads on both sides of the Illinois / Indiana border in the search for suspects and information in the case,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Her body was found in a Gary alley by utility workers in September. The Lake County coroner’s office says she died of a gunshot wound, but wasn’t immediately able to identify her.

After a composite sketch of Tribitt was released, potential family members came forward and the coroner’s office gathered DNA samples.

It wasn’t clear why she was reported missing by a shelter official. Chicago police say she wasn’t believed to be a ward of the state when she was reported missing in September.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of her disappearance.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.