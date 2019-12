AURORA, Ill. β€” One person died and four others were injured following an overnight shooting in Aurora.

At around 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of 5th Street on the report of a shooting.

Police said one person died as a result of the shooting and four were hospitalized in stable condition.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting at this time. No suspect information is available.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.