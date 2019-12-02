Brad Robinson talks about the Bears and Cubs on Monday’s Sports Feed

CHICAGO - While the talk of the day is Bears as the team enters their final month of the season, there was some major baseball news for Brad Robinson to discuss on Sports Feed.

The Cubs cut ties with shortstop Addison Russell as they decided not to tender him a contract for the 2020 season, ending a tumultuous few years with the young player who many thought would be a star with the franchise.

That decision was part of the WBBM Newsradio reporter's discussion along with the Bears as they get ready to  host the  Cowboys on Thursday night. You can watch his full segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman by clicking on the video above or below.

