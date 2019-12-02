FeedonThis: Back from break and talking Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sports Feed had a bit of a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, but Monday was the time to get back to work as they Bears prepare for yet another midday game to start December.

The Cowboys come to town for Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field as each team is in desperate need of a victory to keep playoff hopes alive.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had their first preview of the game on the show Monday night as they discussed a few storylines heading into the contest. You can watch their talk in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Man Crush Monday was back this week as the guys both chose offensive football players - one in college and one in the pros.

That traditional segment can be seen in the video above.