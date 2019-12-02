Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO —Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Ukrainian Village.

Marissa Sierra was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Chicago Avenue. She was wearing a black hooded jacket with “Jordan” written on the sleeve, a black long-sleeved shirt, dark colored pants and black high top shoes. She was also carrying a navy blue backpack.

Sierra is described as 4-foot-11, 100 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Sierra has depression and may be suicidal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.