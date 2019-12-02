White Sox sign catcher James McCann to a 1-year, $5.4 million deal

CHICAGO – While he won’t enter the 2020 season as the team’s primary catcher, James McCann figures to play an important role in helping the White Sox pitching staff to success.

On Monday, the team took care of their backup catcher’s contract for the upcoming season before it went to arbitration.

McCann and the White Sox agreed to a one-year, $5.4 million deal to avoid arbitration and lock in the catcher’s salary for the 2020 campaign. The move is indicative of the early offseason for the team so far as the White Sox are aggressively making moves to solidify their team.

After being named a 2019 All-Star in his first season with the team, McCann now will backup Yasmani Grandal, who signed a four-year, $73 million deal earlier this month.

McCann had a slash line of .273/.328/.460 in his first season in Chicago with 18 homers and 60 RBI as his performance was one of the best storylines of the 2019 season. Even though his numbers slipped a bit in the second half, he still was in the Top 5 for American League catchers in batting average, on-base percentage, total bases, extra-base hits, slugging percentage, and RBI.

Now he’ll get the chance to help the White Sox again as the franchise makes a major push towards their first postseason berth since the 2008 season.