Abduction, robbery in New Lenox may be linked to similar Frankfort case: police

NEW LENOX, Ill. — Authorities in Will County released photos of two men who may be connected to a kidnapping and several robberies.

At about 6 a.m. Friday, a man in New Lenox was taken from his driveway at gunpoint by four men in ski masks. They used his ATM card and then dropped him off, unharmed, in Indiana a few hours later.

A similar incident happened earlier in November in Frankfort. A woman was kidnapped at an ATM, forced to withdraw cash, and then left in Chicago three hours later.

Investigators said the cases could be related, and they’re looking for witnesses.

If you have any information, please call the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574 or Frankfort police at 815-469-9435.