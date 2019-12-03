Considering Fred Hampton’s legacy, 50 years after his death in police raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Dec. 4 marks 50 years since an infamous day in Chicago history that still sparks strong reactions from some of the city’s residents.

Chicago police officers killed Fred Hampton and Mark Clark in a hail of bullets during a pre-dawn raid targeting the Black Panther Party in an apartment on the city’s West Side.

The raid was led by Cook County State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan, with intelligence from an FBI informant.

No one was convicted in the case, but the families and survivors were awarded a $1.85 million dollar settlement from the federal government, Cook County and the City of Chicago.

“Things that the Black Panther Party addressed back in the 1960s, that’s still relevant now,” said Hampton’s son, Fred Hampton, Jr., who is also the chairman of the Black Panther Party Cubs.

“It’s a time that we not only talk about the assassinations of Chairman Fred and Mark Clark, but the contributions, the impact and the need for us to continue to work,” Hampton said.

In this Cover Story, Gaynor Hall takes a look back.