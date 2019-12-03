Ed Sherman discusses his book ‘This is B1G’ on the history of the Big Ten on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's one of the iconic conferences in college football with a rich history that spans over a century.

The league is known at the Big Ten now boasts 14 teams from the East Coast to the heartland with a collection sports for both genders that rival any conference in America.

Longtime Chicago Tribune sportswriter and author Ed Sherman took on the job of chronicling this history in his new book "This is B1G," which he discussed on Sports Feed Tuesday. He talked about the experience of writing it along with researching it with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman over two segments.

You can watch his discussion on the book in the video above or below. To learn more about "This is B1G" or to buy it, click here.