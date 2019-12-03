Former Chicago Supt. Eddie Johnson releases statement after firing

CHICAGO — Former Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson has released a statement Tuesday, a day after he was fired by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“I am making this public statement today, my first as the former superintendent of the Chicago Police Department,” the statement starts out. “I am of course disappointed that I could not finish my career on January 1, as originally planned. However, I respect yesterday’s decision of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.”

Read the full statement below

Lightfoot terminated Johnson effective immediately Monday, saying an investigation into an October incident when Johnson was reportedly asleep in a vehicle revealed, “actions that are intolerable for any leader.”