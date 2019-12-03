Man beaten and robbed by 8 people on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO — A man was beaten and robbed by eight people on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop, police said.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South State Street.

Police said the man was riding the Red Line when eight males approached him and started beating him near the Roosevelt station. The group ran off with the man’s cellphone and shoes.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition, with bruises on his face.

The man did not provide a description of the attackers and was not cooperating with officers, according to police sources.

Area Central detectives are investigating.