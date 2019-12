CHICAGO — Chicago police are responding to a person shot near the Howard Street CTA station, Evanston police said.

Chicago Police are responding to a person shot the the Howard St CTA platform. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) December 3, 2019

The Howard Street CTA platform is located near Howard and Paulina Streets. Train are being halted in the area while police investigate.

Police said to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.