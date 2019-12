× Man, 40, found fatally shot inside Edison Park home

CHICAGO — A man was found shot to death inside a home on the city’s Northwest Side.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Luis Arana.

Police found Arana inside a home in the 7300 block of North Harlem Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

He had multiple gunshot wounds, to his leg and torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.