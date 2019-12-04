On the Boylen anniversary, the Bulls close out the struggling Grizzlies late for the win

Posted 10:09 PM, December 4, 2019, by

CHICAGO – There were no grand celebrations or poignant tributes to the occasion, only a 48-minutes that pretty well represents the last year for the Bulls.

The Bulls did what they had to do against a struggling opponent, had issues holding onto the lead to make everyone a little nervous, but their main scorer came through to bail them out in the end. There were a few positives, but the 106-99 victory over a six-win Grizzlies team will be kept in the proper perspective.

That’s appropriate for the one-year anniversary of Jim Boylen taking over the Bulls, which happened on December 3, 2018 in Indianapolis with a loss to the Pacers. Wednsday was the 80th game the Bulls have played since then, with victory over Memphis taking them to 25-55 during that stretch.

Zach LaVine, as he has for a healthy amount of the Boylen era, led the way with 25 points and helped the Bulls build as much as a 25-point lead. As it also has a lot the last year, the Bulls struggled to hold the lead against a Memphis team that was without Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke, and cut the lead on a Jae Crowder three-pointer with 4:29 left.

LaVine responded with a three-pointer and a jumper over the next two possessions to boost the lead back up to six. Lauri Markkanen, who had 15 points on the night, sealed the game with a shot behind the arc with 1:44 to go to make it an 11-point lead.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.